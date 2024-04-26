Olu Fashanu 'super comfortable' to play anywhere on Jets' offensive line

Olu Fashanu may primarily be a left tackle, but the Jets' first-round draft pick does not mind where the team decides to play him.

At his introductory news conference on Friday, Fashanu was asked just how comfortable he is playing other positions on the offensive line.

“Super comfortable,” Fashanu said. “At the end of the day, I want to win. So I’m going to do everything in my power to help this team win. So, it’s not up to me where I play, but wherever they put me I’m going to make the most out of it.”

That could even mean playing at guard for the 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers floated out as a possibility for Fashanu while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show’s draft coverage Thursday night.

Currently, the Jets have veteran and future Hall-of-Famer Tyron Smith – Fashanu’s idol – at left tackle. They signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle and John Simpson for left guard.

Of course, the Jets are no strangers to how quickly things could change on the offensive line, following the loss of Mekhi Becton last year to an injury. Smith also comes with some injury concerns -- playing in 13 games or more just once in the last four seasons.

Fashanu gives the Jets depth, and potentially versatility if he can indeed play guard, too.