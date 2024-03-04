Oller's Second Thoughts: Ohio State quarterback room crowded but cool, at least so far

Look under the hood of the brotherhood that Ohio State football players like to reference and you’ll find some brotherly shove among the love. These guys push each other to get better, and competition can burn, even before anyone steps on the field.

Freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz would not be human if he did not feel a sharp pinch after hearing from coach Ryan Day in January that the Buckeyes would be adding transfer quarterbacks Will Howard from Kansas State and Julian Sayin from Alabama.

It already was going to be a challenge trying to move ahead of Devin Brown on the depth chart, as well as holding off Air Noland, and now there were going to be two more QBs to compete against.

Where would Kienholz fit in? How would the quarterback room operate with five arms competing for one job? So far, everybody is getting along, but being a brotherhood, well, brothers know how heated things can get in close quarters.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) walks off the field following the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

The trick is to keep emotions in check, deal in the positives and try to refrain from playing the comparison game.

“Still staying focused on what you want to do and staying positive and confident in what you can do helps,” Kienholz said Monday, the day before spring practice begins. “No one is a perfect quarterback, so there are things you are good at that no one else is good at.”

Kienholz will know more what those things are once spring ball gets underway, but as a former three-sport high school athlete in Pierre, South Dakota, he does not lack confidence in his athletic ability. He played high school basketball and drew interest from the Colorado Rockies as a baseball prospect before settling on football.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith talks to 2024 quarterback commit Air Noland before the school's game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium.

Kienholz took the most snaps in the 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri after Brown left with an ankle injury in the first quarter, but he still was able to count it as a redshirt season.

What did he learn from a bowl game experience where so much went wrong?

“That game wasn’t the best we played offensively, but it gives me a good measuring stick of where I need to be, and how fast the game is,” he said. “It’s way different from practice and games.”

It’s a stretch to think Kienholz will outduel Howard and Brown to win the starting job. Who knows if he even stays ahead of fellow freshmen Noland and Sayin? He insisted he has not created a pecking order in his mind of how the quarterback competition will play out, saying only that Brown has more experience in Day’s system – soon to become Chip Kelly’s system – and Howard has more experience overall.

Might Kienholz consider transferring after spring practice ends April 13 if he does not see himself being at least third on the depth chart? In the world of NIL and automatic transfers with immediate eligibility, few would blame him for keeping his options open. He will let March and April play out and see where the business of football takes him.

Mar 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Head Coach Jake Diebler watches the team during their NCAA Division I Mens basketball game at Value City Arena.

Mar 4, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown speaks to media at the start of spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Devin Brown listening in

"People are cowards. People have this thought in their own head that I'm going to leave and I'm a quitter, but that's never been me. These people live wherever, in their mom's basement, and they don't know anything. They don't know who I am." Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown, explaining speculation continues that he might transfer after spring practice ends if he does not see himself starting next season.

