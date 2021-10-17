Is Ole Miss vs LSU an audition for Lane Kiffin?

LSU rolls into Oxford this Saturday with a burden off of their chest: they know when Ed Orgeron will be leaving the program.

Having beaten Florida, I’m really confused on to how to gauge this team moving forward in terms of their upside and their desperation. Will these kids play hard for their departing coach?

Something else that not necessarily confuses me but has left me thinking is who do the Tigers have their eyes on as the next head coach?

Could it be the one they face this weekend?

Lane Kiffin has been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his time in college football. He’s never truly sat down at one location and provided stability to the program. What he’s been doing at Ole Miss now has caught the eyes of a lot of teams across the country, and his offensive prowess seems to have caught the attention of LSU as well.

Should we head into Saturday watching this LSU/Ole Miss game as somewhat of an audition for Lane Kiffin?

All things considered, if Matt Corral leaves Ole Miss for the NFL Draft, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that LSU could come calling for Kiffin once bowl season ends. What does Kiffin have to prove with the Rebels after Corral leaves?

