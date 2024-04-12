Ole Miss football defensive lineman Joshua Harris announces intent to enter transfer portal

OXFORD — Ole Miss football defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced plans to enter the transfer portal on social media on Friday.

Harris played one season for the Rebels after arriving from NC State. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound native of Roxboro, North Carolina, saw 137 snaps on defense for the Rebels last season and picked up 13 tackles. He also contributed heavily on special teams.

"I want to thank the Ole Miss football program for helping me get to the point that I am at now, for believing in me and pouring into my athletic abilities," Harris wrote in a graphic posted to social media. "I am truly grateful."

The Rebels made a noteworthy addition at defensive tackle this offseason with the acquisition of Texas A&M standout Walter Nolen. With the likes of JJ Pegues, Zxavian Harris and Akelo Stone returning, it's a position where Ole Miss is well-stocked leading into 2024.

Harris will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Joshua Harris transfer: Ole Miss football DL will enter portal