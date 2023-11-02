Ole Miss basketball's Chris Beard posts tribute to mentor Bob Knight

OXFORD — Bob Knight, who coached Indiana to three national titles and won 902 games as a head coach, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Chris Beard, Ole Miss basketball's first-year coach and one of Knight's many disciples, posted a tribute to his mentor on social media.

"Rest in Peace Coach. Thank you for everything," he wrote, including a goat emoji for "Greatest Of All Time."

Rest in Peace Coach. Thank you for everything. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mh64t6XrZN — Chris Beard (@CoachBeard) November 1, 2023

Knight brought Beard on to his staff at Texas Tech as an assistant coach in 2001-02. That was Knight's first season in Lubbock, where he coached until 2008, when he handed the program over to his son, Pat.

Beard and Knight went to the NCAA Tournament four times together, highlighted by an appearance in the Sweet 16 in 2005.

"I wouldn't be here without Coach Knight," Beard said upon his hiring at Ole Miss in March. "In my opinion, one of the greatest coaches and the best teachers in the history of college basketball."

MORE ON KNIGHT'S LEGACY: Bob Knight dies at 83: How Indiana, college basketball reacted to death of legendary coach

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard posts tribute to Bob Knight