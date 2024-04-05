How old are the UConn Huskies? Average age of 2024 Men’s Final Four teams

The one-and-done rule in NCAA men’s basketball is still here, but the ages of championship teams doesn’t reflect that.

The NBA’s draft rules haven’t changed from 18-year-old players playing one more year somewhere other than the NBA before they're eligible for the draft.

But rules in the NCAA have shifted the landscape.

The one-time transfer rule in 2021 increased the importance of the transfer portal and has increased the ages of players.

There’s also still lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA's decision in October 2020 to grant an extra year of eligibility in response to the lost time has led to many players exercising their fifth year. Basketball players who arrived on campus in the fall of 2019, for example, are still eligible to use that extra season if they wish. The newcomers of 2019-20 are often today's fifth-year seniors.

This year’s crop of teams competing in the Men’s Final Four reflect those changes with defending champion UConn as the youngest at 21.3 years.

Average age of each Final Four team

North Carolina State Wolfpack (22.4 years)

Alabama Crimson Tide (22.0)

Purdue Boilermakers (21.7)

UConn Huskies (21.3)

