Old Firm to pursue defender Smal?

Twente Enschede have confirmed that left-back Gijs Smal, who was being closely watched by Celtic and Rangers in January, will become a free agent at the end of the season. (Football Scotland)

Celtic are negotiating with Benfica in the hope of lowering the £6m release clause for Paulo Bernardo, with the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. (Football Insider)

Celtic will not sanction the release of winger Yang Hyun-Jun for South Korea's Olympic qualification bid next month but he could miss the start of next season if they do reach Paris. (Scottish Sun)

Israel winger Liel Abada had "an amazing time" with Celtic but that his head is now focused on "a new journey" with Charlotte in Major League Soccer after his recent transfer. (Sport 1 via Glasgow Evening Times)

