OLB Chase Winovich, WR Kristian Wilkerson among Patriots’ inactives for playoff-opener

The New England Patriots didn’t have many surprises with their inactives for their playoff-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

New England ruled out Isaiah Wynn on Friday with the left tackle managing a hip and ankle injury. He was among the inactives list which also included tight end Devin Asiasi, running back J.J. Taylor, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive tackle Carl Davis, defensive end Chase Winovich and receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

New England will also be without cornerback Jalen Mills, who the Patriots placed on the reserve/COVID list this week.

Winovich, a former third-round pick, has been in and out of the active roster over the season. The Patriots promoted Wilkerson to the active roster as a practice-squad elevation, but elected not to use him on game day. Wilkerson was among four elevations: defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby from the practice squad. They will play Saturday night, unlike Wilkerson.

For Patriots, the following are OUT: LT Isaiah Wynn

TE Devin Asiasi

RB J.J. Taylor

QB Jarrett Stidham

DT Carl Davis

DE Chase Winovich

WR Kristian Wilkerson — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 15, 2022

New England and Buffalo kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

List