The Oklahoman's updated class of 2024 Super 30 college football recruiting rankings

With the early signing period starting Wednesday, it’s time to revisit The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s top senior football recruits.

Some prospects have received more offers since the initial July Super 30 rankings, and several have committed to programs.

Each year, the standings shuffle after football season.

Here is the updated list:

More: Where are Oklahoma high school athletes going to college? Here's the 2024 signing list

No. 1: Danny Okoye, DL, Tulsa NOAH

Okoye dealt with a shoulder injury early in the season, but he reached the Final Four of the National Homeschool Football Tournament with his NOAH team. With 30 Division I offers, Okoye committed to Oklahoma in late September.

No. 2: Xadavien Sims, DL, Durant

An Oregon commit, Sims made the All-District 5A-3 team. Durant made progress since last season, going from 2-8 to 5-5 with Sims anchoring the defensive line.

No. 3: De’Von Jordan, DB, Tulsa Union

Jordan and the Redhawks went 10-2 with a Class 6A-I state semifinal appearance. In October, he chose OU from his array of Division I offers.

No. 4: Xavier Robinson, RB, Carl Albert

Carl Albert won its second straight Class 5A state championship, and Robinson played a tremendous role again. The OU commit had 22 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one receiving touchdown, in the finals against Del City.

No. 5: Mykel Patterson-McDonald, DB, Westmoore

Patterson-McDonald, an OU commit, finished the season with 59 tackles and 18 pass breakups. The Class 6A-I Jaguars improved significantly in a year, going from 3-8 to 7-5.

More: 2023-24 Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel: Logan Thomas out at Edmond Memorial

No. 6: Cooper Alexander, TE, Washington

Alexander helped Washington claim its second straight Class 2A title this year. The son of former OU and NFL tight end Stephen Alexander, he held offers from programs such as Miami, OU, Texas A&M and Washington State before committing to Iowa State in June.

No. 7: Josh Aisosa, OL, Edmond Santa Fe

Aisosa ascended the Super 30 rankings after receiving an OU offer. He committed to the Sooners in early August before a 7-4 season with Edmond Santa Fe.

No. 8: Witt Edwards, WR/TE/LB, Wagoner

Edwards thrived during his senior season, tallying a program-high 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns while also securing three interceptions on defense. He committed to Vanderbilt in October.

No. 9: Andy Bass, QB/RB/WR, Heritage Hall

The OU preferred walk-on commit starred at quarterback at Heritage Hall but will likely be a running back or slot receiver for the Sooners. Bass completed 159 of 240 passes (66.3%) for 3,144 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,478 yards and 30 scores on 138 carries. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee during Heritage Hall’s Class 3A championship loss against Tulsa Lincoln Christian.

More: Which Oklahoma high school football players are committed to FBS programs?

Heritage Hall’s Andy Bass (7) runs the ball against Marlow on Nov. 23 in Newcastle.

No. 10: LaDainian Fields, WR/DB, Del City

Fields was named District 5A-3 Player of the Year after playing a vital role on both sides of the ball to reach the state finals with Del City. He remains committed to TCU, but Oklahoma State is trying to make a move, extending an offer that heightened his Super 30 standing.

No. 11: Harrison Utley, OL, Norman North

Utley had a solid season with the Timberwolves, who finished 9-3 with a state quarterfinal appearance. He committed to Kansas in July.

No. 12: Rodney Fields Jr., RB, Del City

Fields shut down his recruitment after receiving an Oklahoma State offer, and he spent his senior season showing why he’s a promising prospect for the Cowboys. His dynamic run game boosted Del City on the way to the state finals.

Oklahoma high school girls basketball: 2023-24 storylines, players & teams to watch

Del City’s Rodney Fields (1) catches the ball and scores a touchdown past Carl Albert’s Trynae Washington (7) during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

No. 13: Josh Ford, TE, Stillwater

He helped Stillwater reach the Class 6A-II state finals this year. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Ford has impressive size and committed to the Cowboys in January.

No. 14: Wesley Harvey, OL, Muskogee

Harvey makes his Super 30 debut after picking up significant recruiting interest and winning a Class 6A-II state championship with Muskogee. A 6-foot-8, 265-pound lineman, he has committed to TCU.

No. 15: Red Martel, RB, Beggs

Martel committed to Kansas last year after receiving offers from the Jayhawks, Colorado and Stanford. Beggs didn’t advance to the Class 2A playoffs and finished 4-6.

No. 16: Bergin Kysar, DL, Edmond Santa Fe

Kysar, who held offers from Tulsa and several service academies, is choosing to join OU as a preferred-walk on. He helped the Wolves turn around from last year’s 1-9 record to this season’s 7-4 finish.

No. 17: Will Smith, DL, Choctaw

Smith, originally an Oklahoma State commit, ended up committing to Tulsa in October. He registered 34 tackles and eight sacks as Choctaw reached the Class 6A-II semifinals.

No. 18: Kayden McGee, WR, Muskogee

McGee rises several spots after accruing more offers and compiling 1,312 receiving yards to win state with Muskogee. Although he remains committed to UNLV, offers trickled in throughout the season, including Tulsa, Memphis and Washington State.

Oklahoma boys basketball preview: Storylines, players & teams to watch

Muskogee's Kayden McGee (8) makes a catch for a first down against Stillwater during the second half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

No. 19: Brody Duffel, OL, Bixby

A starter for the Spartans since his sophomore season, Bixby had another dominant season, going undefeated and claiming the Class 6A-I title. Duffel received an offer from Oregon State on Thursday, his first from a Power Five school.

No. 20: DaMontre Patterson, WR/DB, Sulphur

Patterson committed to New Hampshire in October. During his sole season at Sulphur, the team went 8-4 with a Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance.

No. 21: Elijah Green, WR/DB, Classen SAS

Although Classen SAS went 3-7 with a tough schedule, Green had a prolific season. He compiled 670 receiving yards, 382 rushing yards, 45 tackles and three interceptions. Green distinguished himself as the Comets’ first Division I football commit when he chose Tulsa in August.

No. 22: Dax Collins, DB, Poteau

The Tulsa commit will play safety at the next level, but he was also standout wing back in Poteau’s Wing-T offense. This year, Collins had 99 carries for 762 yards and 11 touchdowns and 11 catches for 259 yards and six scores. He also had 41 tackles, five interceptions and blocked two kicks.

No. 23: Malachi Wrice, DL, McAlester

He announced his commitment to Washington State on Oct. 4. He held offers from the Cougars, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, East Central and South Dakota.

No. 24: Micho Lavine, LB, Millwood

Lavine decommitted from North Texas in early December and reopened his recruitment. He reached the Class 2A state finals with the Falcons for the second straight season.

Oklahoma high school girls swimming: Storylines, swimmers & teams to watch

No. 25: MJ Graham, QB/DB, Westmoore

After a coaching change at Houston, Graham has reopened his recruitment. He showed his versatility throughout the season at Westmoore. Graham threw for 1,844 yards, rushed for 1,239 and logged 15 tackles.

No. 26: Derrick Osmond, TE/DL, Broken Arrow

Osmond enters the Super 30 after an increase in his recruiting spotlight. He initially committed to Tulsa but ultimately chose Texas State in September.

No. 27: River Warren, QB, Del City

Warren hasn’t committed, but he holds several Division I offers. In his lone season at Del City, he shined as the starting quarterback for a state finalist program.

No. 28: Darreyl Thomas, OL, Del City

Thomas entered the season with a Kansas State offer, and he has since landed offers from a couple of smaller colleges. As the Eagles advanced to the state finals, Thomas showed his adaptability, playing center, guard and tackle at various times.

No. 29: Ezra Ballinger, OL, Tulsa NOAH

He announced his commitment to Missouri State on Friday. As a junior, Ballinger helped Tulsa NOAH win the National Homeschool Football Tournament Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida.

No. 30: Dax Noles, DB, Norman

Noles makes his Super 30 debut after committing to OU as a preferred walk-on and having a stellar season on both sides of the ball. Although he chose the Sooners, he had scholarship offers from Dartmouth and Navy.

—Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis and Nick Sardis, Staff writers

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football Super 30 rankings 2024 class signing day