Oklahoma State football running back Ollie Gordon II wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Add one more award to Oklahoma State superstar Ollie Gordon II's breakout season.

The Cowboys' sophomore was named the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football from Texas who "also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell."

More: Why is Ollie Gordon returning to Oklahoma State football in 2024? 'We gotta make playoffs'

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) hurdles Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

More: Oklahoma State football adds transfer running back, Tulsa Union product AJ Green

Gordon, who is from Fort Worth, was named the Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's top running back. He was a unanimous All-America selection and also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

And finally, he finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He is the first OSU player to win the Campbell award, which was established in 2013. James Washington and Tylan Wallace were also finalists.

Gordon, who will return for his junior season, led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards, 2,062 yards from scrimmage, nine 100-yard rushing games and two 250-yard rushing games. He also led the nation in carries of at least 20 yards (21), 30 yards (14). 40 yards (7) and 70 yards (2).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU football Ollie Gordon II wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award