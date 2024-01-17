Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Kansas in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) host the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1) on Tuesday night in Stillwater. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Kansas

What time does OSU basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

John Sciambi (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 16

Spread: Kansas (6.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: OSU +240 | KU -300

