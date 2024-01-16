What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas on today? Time and schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team returns home for a game against No. 3-ranked Kansas at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 Big 12):

What time does OSU basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 15

Spread:

Over/under:

Moneyline:

