Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12) host the UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9) on Wednesday night in Stillwater. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. UCF

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. UCF

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Feb. 28

Spread: OSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: OSU -145 | UCF +120

