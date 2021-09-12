Oklahoma Sooners score dominating 76-0 win over Western Carolina

After a first half that saw the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) jump out to a 45-0 lead over the Western Carolina Catamounts, Oklahoma continued to pour it on after halftime en route to a 76-0 win over their FCS opponent on Saturday night.

The Sooners rushed for 277 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt, and Spencer Rattler had five touchdown passes before giving way to the second and third-string quarterbacks after halftime.

13 different Sooners caught passes from Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams, and Ralph Rucker, and seven different players scored a touchdown in OU’s win.

Williams completed 5 of 10 passes for 84 yards and carried the ball four times for 60 yards, including an electric 59-yard run on a read-option. Rucker completed was 2 of 2 for 10 yards as the Sooners were just trying to milk the clock.

In the first half, Eric Gray led the Sooners rushing attack, picking up 74 yards on nine carries and adding one reception for 20 yards and a touchdown. Kennedy Brooks carried the ball six times for 48 yards and a touchdown before Jaden Knowles, and Todd Hudson took over in the second half. Knowles had four carries, 34 yards, and two touchdowns, and a 54-yard reception. Hudson had nine carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns.

Mario Williams led the way for the Sooners receiving corps with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, and Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdowns, and Mike Woods got his first score with the Sooners.

On the night, the Sooners’ defense allowed just 11 first downs and 178 total yards of offense, much of which was after halftime. They forced three turnovers and sacked Western Carolina quarterbacks four times on the evening. Perrion Winfrey led the way with 1.5 sacks. In the first half alone, they recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss as they smothered the Catamounts.

It was everything you could hope for the Oklahoma Sooners when playing an FCS opponent at home. They were dominant in every area of the game and did a nice job of getting their depth involved in the win.

The Sooners next play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home at 11 a.m. CDT next Saturday, and we’ll have all the coverage in the build-up here at Sooners Wire.

