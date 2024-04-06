Oklahoma Sooners’ early count aggressiveness key in win

The Oklahoma Sooners had a big challenge when heading into this weekend’s series vs. their Red River rival. Not only do the Texas Longhorns have one of the best offenses in the country, they’ve got a really good pitching staff as well.

The Sooners countered that by being aggressive early and often. That’s not something we’ve seen a whole lot from Oklahoma this year. There are times they are aggressive but I feel like mostly they are really patient hitters.

This game seemed to be different. They had their moments of patience but overall were more aggressive and it paid off.

Jayda Coleman talked about the mindset going into the game. “It was to be aggressive,” Coleman said. “Hit a pitch that we liked to hit. Their pitchers are really good. They paint both sides of the plate. Just getting the pitch that you want and not falling into any traps. I think we did a really good job at doing that today.”

Coleman had another huge day at the plate. She had two hits on four at-bats but drove in four of the five runs, including a three-run home run. She continues her hot streak at the plate which has been big for Oklahoma’s offense

She has four home runs in the Sooners last four games after three a week ago against Kansas. As the Sooners get ready for game two against Texas, they’ll need more of that from their start centerfielder.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire