Oklahoma Sooners add All-American transfer Raegan Beers

The Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball program continues to solidify itself at the national level during Jennie Baranczyk’s tenure at the helm. They’ve made three consecutive NCAA tournaments and advanced to the round of 32 each season.

This year, they were a few possessions away from advancing to the Sweet 16 before falling to Indiana in Bloomington. But Baranczyk and her staff haven’t settled on that success. They’ve continually looked to improve the roster and hit a home run on Monday adding All-American transfer Raegan Beers.

Beers, a forward from Colorado, played two seasons for Oregon State. She was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2022-2023 after averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She started six games that season before starting all 31 games for the Beavers in 2023-2024. Last year, Beers averaged 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, recording 16 double-doubles for an Oregon State team that went 27-8 and finished fourth in the Pac-12.

She was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press as a sophomore.

In Oregon State’s elite eight run, Beers averaged 15.75 points per game. In their loss to eventual national champion South Carolina, she scored 16 points had eight rebounds and three blocks, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

Beers adds another inside presence to a Sooners lineup that will bring back a number of key pieces from their NCAA tournament team.

With the addition of Beers, the back-to-back defending Big 12 champions are loaded for their first run in the SEC, a conference that features women’s basketball powers South Carolina, LSU, and Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire