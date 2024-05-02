Oklahoma receives Futurecast for 2025 four-star IOL Darius Afalava

Oklahoma has been on a roll with recruits lately. They secured multiple commitments during April and hope May brings the same good fortune as they continue building their 2025 recruiting class.

To continue the good news, the Sooners received a Rivals Futurecast for a talented offensive line prospect out of Utah. Four-star interior offensive lineman Darius Afalava was predicted to choose the Sooners by Josh McCuistion, Oklahoma recruiting editor for On3 and SoonerScoop.

New #Sooners On3 Prediction ⭐⭐⭐ 2025 IOL Darius Afalava

📏 6'5” / 280

🏫 Skyridge HS (Lehi, UT)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Josh McCuistion

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/NcIn4hYQLn#XXV pic.twitter.com/OUwNZRaIOB — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) May 1, 2024

Afalava’s size is already college-ready. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 320 pounds. He projects to be a guard at the next level, and for good reason. He’s strong and doesn’t get knocked back or off balance. He has a strong base and that allows him to dominate defenders.

Afalava’s recruitment has been on an upswing as we hit the summer. He visited Norman for the spring game and raved about his time in Oklahoma. The experience was smooth enough that Oklahoma seemingly vaulted to the top of his recruitment, hence the prediction.

He doesn’t have an official visit planned for OU, but he has set up official visits to see UCLA and Michigan State. Tennessee, Utah, and Washington are also expected to host him for official visits.

Oklahoma has made up a lot of ground in a short amount of time. This recruitment isn’t over, but the Sooners have to like their trajectory.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire