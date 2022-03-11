Oklahoma is once again the No. 1-ranked team in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll
Oklahoma is the top-ranked team in the March 11 edition of the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll.
The Sooners’ men’s team received 24 of the possible 25 first-place votes. Florida, which checks in at No. 17 in this poll, received the other first-place vote.
Arizona State is second in the poll, followed by Oklahoma State.
Arkansas moves into the top five at No. 4. North Carolina remains fifth.
Vanderbilt is the new No. 6, up 13 spots after making the biggest jump from last poll. Pepperdine, Texas Tech, Washington and Georgia round out the top 10.
Clemson, unranked in the Feb. 18 poll, is now No. 24. South Florida dropped out.
Rank
University (First Place Votes)
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (24)
624
1
2
Arizona State
564
2
3
Oklahoma State
563
3
4
Arkansas
504
6
5
North Carolina
502
5
6
Vanderbilt
500
19
7
Pepperdine
485
4
8
Texas Tech
470
T-7
9
Washington
404
13
10
Georgia
395
T-7
11
Georgia Tech
379
17
12
Tennessee
319
9
13
Texas
301
16
14
Notre Dame
287
15
15
Kansas
286
14
16
Stanford
271
10
17
Florida (1)
215
23
18
Mississippi
191
18
19
Auburn
179
22
20
Illinois
141
20
21
Texas A&M
139
11
22
Wake Forest
110
12
23
Purdue
84
21
24
Clemson
83
NR
25
LSU
36
25
Others receiving votes: Florida State (33), New Mexico (22), North Florida (8), Florida Gulf Coast (7), South Florida (6), Arizona (5), Alabama (3), Ohio State (3), Louisville (2), Liberty (1)
List
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship