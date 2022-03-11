Oklahoma is once again the No. 1-ranked team in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma is the top-ranked team in the March 11 edition of the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll.

The Sooners’ men’s team received 24 of the possible 25 first-place votes. Florida, which checks in at No. 17 in this poll, received the other first-place vote.

Arizona State is second in the poll, followed by Oklahoma State.

Arkansas moves into the top five at No. 4. North Carolina remains fifth.

Vanderbilt is the new No. 6, up 13 spots after making the biggest jump from last poll. Pepperdine, Texas Tech, Washington and Georgia round out the top 10.

Clemson, unranked in the Feb. 18 poll, is now No. 24. South Florida dropped out.

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (24)

624

1

2

Arizona State

564

2

3

Oklahoma State

563

3

4

Arkansas

504

6

5

North Carolina

502

5

6

Vanderbilt

500

19

7

Pepperdine

485

4

8

Texas Tech

470

T-7

9

Washington

404

13

10

Georgia

395

T-7

11

Georgia Tech

379

17

12

Tennessee

319

9

13

Texas

301

16

14

Notre Dame

287

15

15

Kansas

286

14

16

Stanford

271

10

17

Florida (1)

215

23

18

Mississippi

191

18

19

Auburn

179

22

20

Illinois

141

20

21

Texas A&M

139

11

22

Wake Forest

110

12

23

Purdue

84

21

24

Clemson

83

NR

25

LSU

36

25

Others receiving votes: Florida State (33), New Mexico (22), North Florida (8), Florida Gulf Coast (7), South Florida (6), Arizona (5), Alabama (3), Ohio State (3), Louisville (2), Liberty (1)

