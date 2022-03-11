Oklahoma is once again the No. 1-ranked team in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma is the top-ranked team in the March 11 edition of the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll.

The Sooners’ men’s team received 24 of the possible 25 first-place votes. Florida, which checks in at No. 17 in this poll, received the other first-place vote.

Arizona State is second in the poll, followed by Oklahoma State.

Arkansas moves into the top five at No. 4. North Carolina remains fifth.

Vanderbilt is the new No. 6, up 13 spots after making the biggest jump from last poll. Pepperdine, Texas Tech, Washington and Georgia round out the top 10.

Clemson, unranked in the Feb. 18 poll, is now No. 24. South Florida dropped out.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Oklahoma (24) 624 1 2 Arizona State 564 2 3 Oklahoma State 563 3 4 Arkansas 504 6 5 North Carolina 502 5 6 Vanderbilt 500 19 7 Pepperdine 485 4 8 Texas Tech 470 T-7 9 Washington 404 13 10 Georgia 395 T-7 11 Georgia Tech 379 17 12 Tennessee 319 9 13 Texas 301 16 14 Notre Dame 287 15 15 Kansas 286 14 16 Stanford 271 10 17 Florida (1) 215 23 18 Mississippi 191 18 19 Auburn 179 22 20 Illinois 141 20 21 Texas A&M 139 11 22 Wake Forest 110 12 23 Purdue 84 21 24 Clemson 83 NR 25 LSU 36 25 Others receiving votes: Florida State (33), New Mexico (22), North Florida (8), Florida Gulf Coast (7), South Florida (6), Arizona (5), Alabama (3), Ohio State (3), Louisville (2), Liberty (1)

