Oklahoma to Host NCAA Tournament Regional For First Time in 14 Years

For the first time since 2010, the Oklahoma Sooners will host postseason baseball inside L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Sooners were named a regional host as one of the top 16 seeds in college baseball. Oklahoma will find out their official seeding on Memorial day. A top eight seed, as some outlets have projected, would give the Sooners super regional hosting duties as well should they advance. It would be their first national seed since 2009.

Oklahoma finished the regular season Big 12 Champions for the first time in program history going 39-17.

Oklahoma will host Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd. The Sooners find out who rounds out their regional on Monday as well.

