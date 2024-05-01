Oklahoma football WR Gavin Freeman enters transfer portal after two season with Sooners

OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Freeman is a former Heritage Hall standout who joined the Sooners as a walk-on in 2022. He's the son of Jason Freeman, who played tight end for OU from 1995-98.

"I wanna thank the University of Oklahoma and the fans for all the support and love," Freeman said via X.

Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman (82) runs back a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Freeman recorded seven carries for 71 yards and a touchdown as a freshman, and he also caught three passes for 46 yards. He then earned a scholarship prior to the start of last season.

Freeman caught 19 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore. He also returned 18 punts for 122 yards and one touchdown.

But OU has a stacked wide receiver room, which includes Purdue transfer Deion Burks. The redshirt junior would've surely started over Freeman at the slot position this upcoming season following the graduation of Drake Stoops.

Freeman has two remaining years of eligibility. He was committed to Texas Tech as a scholarship receiver in the 2022 recruiting class before he joined OU as a walk-on.

