Oklahoma football podcaster makes an important point about Bennie Wylie

USC football fans might not be interested in what Oklahoma football media personalities have to say, but when anyone makes a good point, it shouldn’t matter who is saying it. The substance of the comment should matter more than who made the remark. This applies to a line of analysis from Payton Guthrie of the Through the Keyhole Sooner football podcast. Guthrie invited Trojans Wire onto the show to discuss Lincoln Riley and the state of USC football. The conversation turned to Bennie Wylie, and this is when Guthrie made an insight worth considering.

Guthrie noted that while Wylie’s methods are certainly worth examining, the value and performance of a strength coach should be considered from another added vantage point. Guthrie said that strength coaching is about mindset and attitude as much as it is about teaching a certain technique in developing one’s body. Because strength coaches spend so much time with players — often more than the head coach — they are often the central voice of accountability for football players. Bennie Wylie, Guthrie told us, might not be as tough or as demanding as a strength coach needs to be. This, more than any side conversation about yoga or “lifting and eating,” might be the true reason Wylie hasn’t delivered maximum results under Lincoln Riley as a strength coach.

