Oklahoma fights past Longhorns for Big 12 softball title

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team showed why they are the “gold standard” program in the nation Saturday.

Oklahoma’s Kelly Maxwell (18-2) struck out seven Texas batters as the Sooners defeated the Longhorns 5-1 in the Big 12 Championship Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners got off to a quick start as Tiare Jennings’ RBI double in the first gave Oklahoma the quick lead. Kinzie Hansen added an RBI fielder’s choice as the Sooners led wire-to-wire. Hansen led OU with two RBI.

Texas freshman Kayden Henry hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the second for the Longhorns’ only run. The Longhorns recorded only two hits in the game.

The Sooners added two runs in the third to create separation.

Texas’ Citaly Gutierrez (10-1) took her first loss of the season despite striking out 10 Sooner batters. She gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits.

Despite the loss, Texas is projected to host NCAA Tournament regional action this week after learning its exact seed Sunday. The selection show is set to be broadcast at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

