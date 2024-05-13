Oklahoma basketball schedule: 2024-25 SEC opponents announced for Sooners

NORMAN — OU basketball's SEC opponents were released Monday without dates.

In 2024-25, the Sooners will face Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home. On the road, Oklahoma will play at Alabama, at Arkansas, at Auburn, at Florida, at Georgia, at Mississippi, at Missouri, at Texas and at Texas A&M.

The SEC Tournament will be held March 12-16, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Conference play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 4 and will end on Saturday, May 8.

Oklahoma is 13-2 against SEC programs.

OU head coach Porter Moser is heading into his fourth season coaching the Sooners and has yet to make an NCAA Tournament appearance.

