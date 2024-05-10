Oklahoma among teams that ‘benefited the most’ in this year’s transfer portal

Despite the news of Jermayne Lole’s commitment flip to the Texas Longhorns, the Oklahoma Sooners have benefited greatly from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Sooners made significant splashes on both sides of the ball that will contribute in 2024. Along the offensive and defensive line, Oklahoma added difference makers. Even though they didn’t need a wide receiver, the Sooners found a guy in , Deion Burks, who will be a game-breaker this season.

According to Jaron Spor of Athlon Sports, the Sooners were one of five Power 4 teams that benefited the most from the transfer portal.

But when you get arguably the top defensive tackle, Damonic Williams and top wide receiver, Deion Burks in one class, it’s hard not to put them in the top five. Add that to the work they did on the offensive line adding guys like Febechi Nwaiwu from North Texas, Branson Hickman from SMU, Geirean Hatchett from Washington and Michael Tarquin from USC and they are in a good spot. – Spor, Athlon Sports

Oklahoma’s offensive line needed a makeover after they lost Tyler Guyton, Walter Rouse, Andrew Raym, and McKade Mettauer to the NFL and Cayden Green to the transfer portal. But Bill Bedenbaugh did a fantastic job finding talented players with experience to add competition to a young, but talented offensive line group.

The Sooners bring back a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and have added significant pieces to a roster that won 10 games. Though they’ll wade into new challenges in the SEC, the Sooners are good enough to make a statement in their first year in their new conference home.

And that’s a credit to the work Brent Venables and his recruiting staff have done in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire