Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton drafted No. 29 overall by the Dallas Cowboys

The Oklahoma Sooners have another first round offensive tackle to tout. Former Oklahoma Sooner Tyler Guyton is headed to the Dallas Cowboys to play with former Sooner turned Cowboy CeeDee Lamb.

Guyton was selected with 29th overall by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Guyton has been on NFL radars since his excellent showing against fellow first-round draft pick Jared Verse in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Cowboys lost two starters on their offensive line when left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz signed with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders. With Smith headed to the Jets, the opportunity to select a high-upside left tackle prospect was too much for the Cowboys to pass up.

Guyton, who is 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds, excels in pass protection. He needs to work on his hand placement and consistency as a run blocker, but he’s the type of player that Dallas has successfully developed in recent years.

With his first-round selection, Guyton becomes the fourth offensive lineman since 2010 to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, joining Anton Harrison (2023), Lane Johnson (2013), and Trent Williams (2010).

