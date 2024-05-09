Defensive Lineman Jermayne Lole flips commitment from Oklahoma to Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners have seen one of their newest defensive linemen depart the team via the transfer portal, as Jermayne Lole has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to the Texas Longhorns.

Lole announced the move via social media. He heads south to Austin before ever playing a snap for the Sooners. Both programs are entering their first season in the SEC.

Lole originally committed to the Sooners out of the transfer portal on April 22, but the senior, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has changed his mind just two and a half weeks later.

Lole produced at a high level at Arizona State before injuries limited him over the previous few seasons. As a true sophomore in 2019, Lole recorded 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He played at Louisville in 2023, recording 19 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lole was one of many high-profile additions to the Oklahoma defensive line in the 2024 recruiting and portal cycles for Brent Venables and his staff. However, the addition of Damonic Williams last week creates a bit of a logjam at defensive tackle. A good problem to have, yes, but it can lead to situations like this one.

He’ll now suit up in the burnt orange for Steve Sarkisian, and the Sooners will see Lole on October 12th in Dallas.

