OKC Thunder waive TyTy Washington Jr.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Friday that they have waived guard TyTy Washington Jr.

The Thunder acquired Washington Jr. in a multi-player trade in July with the Atlanta Hawks — along with Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a 2026 second-round pick.

Washington Jr. played for the Thunder late in summer league after being a last-second addition to the roster, but it appears he didn’t show enough to keep him on as OKC enters training camp with a roster crunch.

The 21-year-old was drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. He spent his rookie season last year with the Houston Rockets, where he averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 assists in 31 games.

