OKC Thunder signing veteran center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum deal, per reports

Charlotte Hornets' Bismack Biyombo poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly adding some frontcourt depth, agreeing to sign center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum contract.

Biyombo, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has played in 829 games in his career.

The 6-foot-8, 255-pound center has played in 30 games this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 5.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.

The Thunder acquired forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets on trade deadline day Thursday for Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic and two second-round draft picks.

The Thunder plays the Mavericks at 2 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder signing veteran center Bismack Biyombo to minimum contract