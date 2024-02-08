NBA trade deadline: What we know about Gordon Hayward, new OKC Thunder forward

The Oklahoma City Thunder is reportedly adding former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets that is set to include draft compensation and players Tre Mann, Davis Bertans and Vasilije Micic.

Here are three things to know about Hayward:

Gordon Hayward nearly lifted Butler to a national title

Hayward, who is from Brownsburg, Indiana, was the hometown hero for Butler as the Bulldogs rose to prominence as the ultimate Cinderella in 2010 under coach Brad Stevens.

Hayward averaged 15.5 points and ultimately became the ninth overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft.

But he’ll always be known for coming oh so close to hitting a dream shot to topple Duke and win the national championship.

With Butler down by two, Hayward grabbed a rebound from a missed free throw as time ticked away and dribbled to halfcourt as he launched a shot before the final buzzer.

It hit the backboard and then the front of the rim before falling away from the net.

“It's hard. I had a chance to make history,” Hayward said. “I wish I could shoot it again and get another chance to win the game. That's something I'll always carry with me.”

Gordon Hayward's rise to stardom with Utah Jazz

After two years at Butler, Hayward was drafted ninth overall by the Utah Jazz.

It was in Salt Lake City that Hayward would become a star. Though, it took some time.

The small forward was selected to the Rising Stars Challenge Game his second season and earned a third-place Sixth Year of the Man vote in his third season. But it was in 2013-14 that he really took off.

He set a career high with 37 points in a January win over the Thunder. (His game high is now 44 points.) He was a restricted free agent after the season and he agreed to a deal with the Hornets, but the Jazz matched the offer.

Over the next few seasons, Hayward became a star.

He was an All-Star in the 2016-17 season in what remains the best season of his career. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot nearly 40% from 3. He was also a great perimeter defender.

And the Jazz advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

That was his final season with the Jazz. He signed with Boston in the offseason.

Gordon Hayward's career-altering injury in Boston

After making the All-Star Game in his final season with Utah, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics ahead of the 2017-18 season.

But his career was almost instantly altered.

On opening night, he landed wrong on an attempted alley-oop and suffered a devastating ankle injury. He broke his tibia and dislocated his ankle, which led to him missing the remainder of the season.

“I lost a year in my prime of my career,” Hayward said a year later in a docu-series about the injury produced by The Athletic and The Players’ Tribune.

He returned the next season in a reserve role, playing in 72 games. He missed a month in the 2019-20 season with a fractured hand and also had an ankle injury in the playoffs.

He never regained his All-Star form with the Celtics before declining his player option after that season and ultimately signing with the Hornets.

“I won’t be the same player,” Hayward said in the docu-series. “I’ll be a different player. I think something of that magnitude changes you as a player. Does that mean that I’m not going to be able to get to the same level or better than I was? Absolutely not.”

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Just five minutes into his Boston career, new Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward gruesomely broke his left ankle, an injury that may end his season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Gordon Hayward's career statistics in the NBA

With Utah Jazz (2010-17): In 516 games, Hayward averaged per game (31.3 minutes, 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists)

With Boston Celtics (2017-20): In 125 games, Hayward averaged per game (28.9 minutes, 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists)

With Charlotte Hornets (2020-24): In 168 games, Hayward average per game (32.4 minutes, 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NBA trade deadline: What we know about Gordon Hayward, new OKC forward