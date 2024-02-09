OKC Thunder signs Lindy Waters III to multi-year contract after NBA trade deadline moves

Oklahoma City's Lindy Waters III (12) poses for a photo during the Oklahoma City Thunder media day Omni Hotel and Oklahoma City Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

The OKC Thunder signed former Norman North and OSU standout Lindy Waters III to a multi-year contract on Friday.

The move fills one of the open roster spots created by Thursday's trade, in which OKC acquired forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets for three players (Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic) and two second-round draft picks.

Waters signed a two-way contract with OKC in August. Per team policy, the terms of Waters' new agreement were not released.

Waters is an in-state success story. He committed to OSU in 2015 as a four-star guard, and he averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in four seasons with the team.

Waters didn't get selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. But he joined OKC's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in October 2021.

Lindy Waters stats with OKC Thunder in 2023-24 season

Waters has appeared in 21 games for the Thunder this season. He's averaging 2.8 points and one rebound in 7.3 minutes.

