OKC Thunder completes its roster by converting Adam Flagler to a two-way contract

The OKC Thunder completed its roster Saturday by converting Adam Flagler to a two-way contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signing, which is the result of a domino effect set in motion by OKC this week. The Thunder freed up two standard roster spots by sending Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic and two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Gordon Hayward during Thursday's trade deadline.

OKC then filled those spots by upgrading Lindy Waters III from a two-way contract to a multi-year deal on Friday and signing veteran center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum contract on Saturday. Waters' signing freed up a two-way contract spot for OKC, which completed its roster by converting Flagler.

The 6-foot-3 guard spent five seasons in college, including the final four at Baylor. He helped the Bears win a national championship in 2021, and he earned an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2023.

Flagler didn't get selected in the 2023 NBA Draft but joined the Thunder's G League team, the OKC Blue, in October. He has averaged 12.6 points and 3.1 assists per game with the Blue this season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder completes roster, converts Adam Flagler to two-way deal