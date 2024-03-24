New OKC Fairgrounds arena remains on track for mid-2025 opening

The infrastructure surrounding Jim Norick Arena looks much different than once before.

Adjacent to the arena that once hosted big-name stars such as Elvis and “Pistol Pete" Maravich now features a 250-foot crane, construction tape blocking off property entry and a slew of management workers. The presence of hard hats in sand and sound of clanking iron represents a new era on the horizon.

After producing decades of fond memories at the state fairgrounds, Jim Norick Arena is preparing for its final year of operation.

The new arena, which will be 216,164 square feet, is on track for a mid-2025 opening, OKC Fairgrounds spokesperson Scott Munz said.

This architectural rendering, by the architect Populous, shows the new OKC Fairgrounds coliseum. Construction of the coliseum is expected to begin this fall and complete in April 2024.

And with the clock winding down on the famed State Fair Arena, known as "The Big House", over the next year, expect fanfare to increase as time runs out.

The Oklahoma School Secondary Activities Association plans to "do something special" to commemorate the high school wrestling and basketball state tournaments next year, OSSAA director or media relations Van Shea Iven said. 2025 will be the 60th anniversary and final year of the state tournaments.

Then, it's onto the new unnamed $126 million structure, which Oklahoma City leaders broke ground on construction for in February of 2023.

The new arena will have many new amenities and upgrades.

It will feature seating for more than 7,000 people, a lounge, suites, several upscale concession areas, an A/V suite, and a sophisticated catwalk system. It is being built south of Jim Norick Arena and extends beyond the current arena's footprint.

Since opening in 1964, Jim Norick Arena has primarily been the home to high school basketball and wrestling championships. In addition to state tournaments, the historic venue has also hosted a host of other events, such as the Oklahoma State Fair, concerts, the Oklahoma Youth Expo, horse shows and more.

But it's widely known as the home of small-school basketball and wrestling state tournaments. Legendary Lindsay girls basketball coach Charlie Heatly coined its nickname, "The Big House," decades ago.

After next year's tournaments end, demolition of "The Big House" will commence after obtaining a certificate of occupancy for the new coliseum.

And a new era of high school state tournaments will begin.

