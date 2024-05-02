Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year to transfer to Colorado State basketball

CSU basketball head coach Niko Medved (middle) coaches his players during a timeout in the second half against Boise State at Moby Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

The Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year is headed to Colorado State.

Little Rock's Jaylen Crocker-Johnson has committed to join the CSU men's basketball team as a transfer. His commitment was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Crocker-Johnson had a strong 2023-24 in his first season at Little Rock. He started 32 of 33 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 50.4 percent from the field.

He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

Crocker-Johnson is the first frontcourt transfer addition of the offseason for the Rams and seems a likely starter in 2024-25.

He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Little Rock's Jaylen Crocker-Johnson transfer to Colorado State basketball