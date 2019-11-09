Ohio State's Blake Haubeil pulls off the most perfect onside kick you'll ever see (Watch)
Look at this kick. No, seriously. Look. Don’t take your eyes off it. Hit the rewind button a few times if you’d like. This, folks, is peak performance.
This was perfect 😱pic.twitter.com/R4ykHTVw62
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 9, 2019
There will be no more perfectly executed onside kick in the history of college football. Place it in a museum. Scratch that, dedicate a new museum to it.
What you just witnessed was an Ohio State team — up 14-0 in the first quarter at that point against a bad Maryland team on the road —deciding to challenge itself against inferior competition.
Sure, Chris Olave was essentially uncovered near the sidelines, but getting the ball to him required a kick with more precision than most college quarterbacks are capable of making with their arms. The man responsible for that work of art is Blake Haubeil, a junior from Buffalo, New York, who became the first placekicker to get a scholarship from Ohio State since Sean Nuernberger in 2014.
That was certainly a scholarship well spent.
Ohio State was playing without star defensive end Chase Young after he was suspended by the school on Friday “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”
The Buckeyes didn’t really need him to beat Maryland though, especially when their kicker can drop a dime like that.
