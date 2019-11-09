Ohio State's Blake Haubeil pulls off the most perfect onside kick you'll ever see (Watch)

Blake Haubeil #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kicks off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Look at this kick. No, seriously. Look. Don’t take your eyes off it. Hit the rewind button a few times if you’d like. This, folks, is peak performance.

This was perfect 😱pic.twitter.com/R4ykHTVw62 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 9, 2019

There will be no more perfectly executed onside kick in the history of college football. Place it in a museum. Scratch that, dedicate a new museum to it.

What you just witnessed was an Ohio State team — up 14-0 in the first quarter at that point against a bad Maryland team on the road —deciding to challenge itself against inferior competition.

Sure, Chris Olave was essentially uncovered near the sidelines, but getting the ball to him required a kick with more precision than most college quarterbacks are capable of making with their arms. The man responsible for that work of art is Blake Haubeil, a junior from Buffalo, New York, who became the first placekicker to get a scholarship from Ohio State since Sean Nuernberger in 2014.

That was certainly a scholarship well spent.

Ohio State was playing without star defensive end Chase Young after he was suspended by the school on Friday “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

The Buckeyes didn’t really need him to beat Maryland though, especially when their kicker can drop a dime like that.

