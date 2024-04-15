Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor prepared for WNBA draft

There is nothing a player hoping to be drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft can do now but wait.

With the draft taking place in New York on Monday night, Ohio State is the only school besides Connecticut that had two players among the 15 invited to attend in person. Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor will be at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, waiting to hear if and when their names are called.

"They're experiencing pretty much the same things you are," Taylor said. "Going through the interview stages, going through that night, and all the emotions that we have that come along with it. And so, it's just an exciting time for both of us, and I think we're just trying to lean on each other as much as possible."

Jan 11, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon (4), guard Celeste Taylor (12) and guard Taylor Thierry (2) high five during the first half of the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Value City Arena.

It is a consensus among most draft experts that Sheldon will be a top-10 pick, with many mock drafts having the Dublin Coffman graduate going to the Dallas Wings with the fifth pick.

The draft boards and the invitation to attend in person bodes well for Sheldon's chances on draft night, but she knows that's just the beginning.

"It's the hardest professional roster to make with just a couple of roster spots and a couple of teams," Sheldon said. "But I think for me just staying confident and going in and being ready to learn and listen. I'm a rookie going in with a bunch of veterans."

Feb 28, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends Michigan Wolverines guard Elise Stuck (30) during the first half of the NCAA women’s basketball game at Value City Arena.

Few are predicting that Taylor will be taken within the first 12 picks. Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft has Taylor going at No. 15 to the Indiana Fever, the home of former OSU star Kelsey Mitchell and likely landing spot of projected No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark.

Along with the biggest names in the draft such as Clark and Standford's Cameron Brink, there are multiple players who are viewed as being at the same level as Taylor.

Ohio State finishing its season in the Round of 32 was less than ideal for Taylor, who was unable to display her talents further in the tournament. Taylor remains confident that her body of work across five seasons with three different programs and the interview process with WNBA teams following this season will be enough to hear her name called Monday night.

Mar 24, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas (12) shoots over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Celeste Taylor (12) during the first half of the women’s NCAA Tournament second round at Value City Arena.

"I think with Celeste obviously, she's got a reputation as an incredible defender and well deserved, well earned," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. "People are really excited about what she can do at that end of the floor. ... The feedback heading into the season was just a little more consistent offensive production, and I think as the season got into January, February, you start to see that from her. So, I think she really helped herself."

Taylor Mikesell update

This will be the second year in a row that McGuff takes the trip to Brooklyn for the draft. Last year, he went to support Taylor Mikesell.

The Buckeyes' 2022-23 leading scorer was taken with the first pick of the second round, No. 13 overall, by the Fever.

After being waived during training camp, Mikesell signed a contract with the Atlanta Dream in June and would eventually make her league debut. She was waived once again at the beginning of July.

March 25, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taylor Mikesell (24) takes a three-point shot while guarded by UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game against at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday. Ohio State won the game 73-61.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Mikesell signed a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on Feb. 2. Looking to make the most of this opportunity, Mikesell has been preparing at her alma mater.

"She's been here, she's done a great job," McGuff said. "She's worked with our trainer in terms of rehab type stuff, she's worked with our strength coach to make sure she's has the right conditioning heading into camp."

McGuff has gone through the process of seeing former players struggle to make it in the WNBA but has seen players like Mitchell have success coming out of Ohio State. Knowing there is nothing left to do besides wait for Sheldon and Taylor to hear their names called, all McGuff can do now is provide advice for the future.

"Talking to WNBA coaches one, your conditioning needs to be on point," McGuff said. "A lot of people don't make it because they don't defend, and people put a premium on the defense in the WNBA. I think both Jacy and Celeste will be prepared to do that in camp. And then just kind of fit in."

The draft will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

