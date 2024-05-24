Ohio State’s Robert Cash and JJ Tracy advance to doubles semifinals of NCAAs

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships are winding down, and unfortunately, most everyone wearing Scarlet and Gray are no longer around. The No. 1 OSU men’s team was knocked out of the team championship in the semifinals by TCU, and that was followed by JJ Tracy and Jack Anthrop getting bounced in the quarterfinals of the singles competition.

However, there is still one thing to root for and it’s in the men’s doubles championship. That’s because No. 4 seeded Tracy and Robert Cash advanced to the semifinals in Stillwater, Ok on Thursday.

The pair have been impressive thus far and have yet to drop a set. That continued on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Arkansas pair, Bozo Barun and Jared Horwood.

Cash and Tracy will now take on Louisville’s Etienne Donnet and Natan Rodrigues who are also on a roll after knocking out the No. 1 seeded pair, Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas of Duke, in the first round. That match will be on Friday.

We’ll have the result of that match when it concludes, so check back later on Friday.

