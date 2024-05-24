Ohio State men’s tennis players Jack Antrhop, JJ Tracy lose in NCAA quarterfinals

Coming into Thursday, Ohio State had two men’s tennis players still alive out of the eight still playing in the NCAA Championships out in Stillwater, Oklahoma. At the end of the day, the Buckeyes have none left in the semifinal singles.

Both Jack Anthrop and JJ Tracy were trying to punch their tickets to the final four, but both came up short. Anthrop fell in straight-sets to Michigan State’s Ozan Baris, 4-6, 1-6, while Tracy lost a hard-fought three-setter to Columbia’s Michael Zheng, 6-2, 5-7, 3-6.

For Tracy, it will be curtains for his Ohio State career, but Anthrop should be back to give it another run on the banks of the Olentangy. Tracy ended the year with 74 wins on the year, while Anthrop finishes the season with a 41-6 record. As good as this year was for the Buckeyes, the ending was a bit disappointing with the team getting bounced from the NCAA Tournament by TCU in the semifinals, and none of the singles players making it to the last four.

JJ Tracy dropped a tough 3-set match in the quarterfinals today. He’s still alive with Cash in doubles and has 74 wins on the season #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/jOP0xAhZIL — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 23, 2024

There is, however, one more thing to root for with Ohio State men’s tennis because Tracy and Robert Cash advanced to the semifinals in the doubles championships, and are still working on bringing some hardware home.

