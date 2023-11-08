Ohio State remains atop College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and once again Ohio State leads the way.

It is interesting the Buckeyes stayed atop given they had some trouble with Rutgers on Saturday.

Georgia, Michigan and Florida State follow in the top four.

Undefeated Washington, which downed USC, is fifth.

BREAKING: The latest CFP rankings have been released. Do you agree with the top 8? MORE: https://t.co/1FXo6dIyR8 pic.twitter.com/3Yzl8IT6jC — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 8, 2023

Michigan’s No. 3 position figures to be bested this Saturday as the Wolverines travel to State College to face once-beaten Penn State.

The entire Top 25:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire