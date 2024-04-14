Ohio State recruits reflect on 2024 OSU spring game: 'I felt completely at home'

When 2025 Houston five-star cornerback commit Devin Sanchez walked into Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon for the Ohio State spring game, he felt he was already known and loved by the OSU fanbase.

"You know kids calling my name and coming at me to sign things and take pictures and being able to be in the (indoor) with the guys that I will be playing with come next January," Sanchez told The Dispatch, "it’s amazing and I love it."

As one of 13 committed players in the 2025 class, Sanchez said, the Ohio State spring game was even more fun because he felt he was already a part of an OSU football team that is preparing to meet high expectations in the fall.

"I’m glad that this is the place I will continue my life and football career in the future," Sanchez said.

2025 five-star Bellefontaine quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair said Ohio State showcased "the competitive excellence that we preach" Saturday afternoon, especially up front and on defense.

"I think the O-line stood out to me I thought there were good pockets and good holes for the running back today and just the entire defense is gonna be nasty this year," St. Clair said.

2025 four-star offensive line commit Carter Lowe said he spent Saturday recruiting and talking to "a couple guys about being a Buckeye." Overall, he called the spring game at Ohio Stadium "a great time."

" I felt completely at home," Lowe said.

It was an atmosphere 2026 five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. continued to be impressed by.

"Today's visit was great it was a reminder on why I'm committed here," Henry said. "I love it here in Columbus the energy was crazy and it was just an overall great experience."

2026 four-star offensive lineman and the No. 1 Ohio prospect Maxwell Riley said he had a "great time" at Ohio State Saturday and that the coaching staff's hospitality stood out to him.

Shahn Alston, a 2026 running back who holds offers from programs such as Louisville, Missouri and Southern California, said he had a chance to talk with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and was impressed by Ohio State's competitiveness.

2027 quarterback Emmett Queen out of Covington, Kentucky said. the Ohio State spring game met his expectation after growing up watching the Buckeyes with his father Heath Queen, who played for OSU.

"(80,000) for a scrimmage, not many colleges could have that kind of atmosphere for a game," Emmett Queen said.

2026 Texas cornerback Braylon Edwards called the atmosphere "electric" while also marveling on the depth Ohio State had at defensive back.

2026 Georgia defensive end Xavier Griffin said Ohio State showed love to him and his family "from the beginning," but that he was impressed by the OSU fan base.

"To have 80,000 plus show up for a spring game is insane," Griffin said. "I love it."

Ohio State takes No. 1 recruiting spot in 2025 class

Ohio State has the momentum nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.

With two 2025 commitments Saturday in four-star tight end Nate Roberts and three-star safety Cody Haddad, the Buckeyes vaulted into the top spot in the 247Sports composite recruiting team rankings. Ohio State is now ahead of Notre Dame (No. 2), LSU (No. 3) and Southern California (No. 4) — the closest Big Ten school to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is one of two college programs, along with LSU, to have three five-star commitments. OSU has Sanchez and cornerback Na'eem Offord along with St. Clair.

Ohio State extends multiple offers during spring game weekend

During the spring game weekend, Ohio State also extended offers to FOUR high school players.

Locklyn and Ohio State offered 2025 four-star running back and Alabama commit Anthony Rogers Saturday. Rogers, a 5-foot-8, 185-pound back out of Montgomery, Alabama, is listed as the No. 79 player in the country. He's been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 2, 2023.

2026 Georgia linebacker Anthony Davis received an offer from the Buckeyes Friday. He does not have a 247Sports composite ranking, but already holds offers from programs such as Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Mississippi and Oregon, among others.

All glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ! After a great conversation with Coach Ryan Day, I’m so blessed to receive a scholarship offer to The Ohio State University! Thank you @ryandaytime @CoachRLarkin pic.twitter.com/eZ65dSRjZ0 — Brady Palmer (@bradypalmerqb) April 12, 2024

2026 San Diego quarterback Brady Palmer also earned an offer from Ohio State. Palmer, standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, has earned offers from programs such as Washington Arizona and San Diego State, among others.

Ohio State also offered 2026 New Jersey four-star defensive end Luke Wafle, who is the No. 86 player and the No. 6 edge rusher in the class. Wafle holds offers from programs such as Georgia and Michigan, among others.

