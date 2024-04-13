Ohio State football: No clear quarterback leader emerges in spring game

The public prelude for a season with pressure even higher than the normal lofty levels for Ohio State unfolded Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day didn't downplay the expectations in an interview with Joel Klatt of Fox, which became the first non-cable network to broadcast a spring game nationally.

Asked why most of Ohio State's NFL draft-eligible players chose to return, Day said, “To beat the team up north and win a national championship.”

After three straight losses to Michigan, which won the national title last year, the Buckeyes bolstered their roster with transfers in an attempt to replace the Wolverines atop college football.

Any definitive judgments from a spring game are foolish. It is only a scrimmage.

But the announced crowd of 80,012 got a glimpse of what could be – and needs to be – a special season.

Here are four takeaways from the spring game:

No clear leader has emerged at quarterback

Will Howard, a Kansas State graduate transfer lured to Columbus to be the starter, hasn't clinched the job. Understandably, he has needed time to become comfortable with a new program and has had his ups and downs this spring.

Howard was unspectacular but solid on Saturday. He took the first snaps and rotated with junior Devin Brown, redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Julian Sayin.

Howard completed 9 of 13 passes for 77 yards. His best play was an 18-yarder to senior Emeka Egbuka, who made a dazzling one-handed catch to stay inbounds.

Brown, who had an impressive spring, led the offense to its only touchdown drive in the first half. He threw over the middle for an 11-yard score to Brennen Schramm, a sophomore walk-on from Medina, with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

Brown was 5 of 7 for 66 yards. He also showed off his running ability. He scrambled for 14 yards on his first two snaps and later added a 10-yarder.

Saturday's scrimmage probably didn't do much to affect the outcome. One piece of evidence for that: Both quarterbacks attempted to connect with Carnell Tate on identical passes to the corner of the end zone. Neither came close to a completion.

Sayin, the top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, created a buzz with his play this spring. Day said he is in the mix in the competition. Saturday may have served to pump the brakes a bit, though. Sayin was intercepted by Jaylen McClain, a freshman safety from New Jersey. McClain returned it to the end zone, though it wasn't credited as touchdown.

Kienholz, who was ineffective in the Cotton Bowl after being thrust into action because of Brown's ankle injury, threw two interceptions.

Air Noland, the other blue-chip OSU freshman quarterback, didn't get his first snaps until midway through the third quarter.

Offensive line remains work in progress

Other than quarterback, the offensive line remains the biggest question on the team.

It was a bit of a surprise that Carson Hinzman, who struggled as the starting center last year, got the start at right guard. Luke Montgomery had been taking most of the first-team reps at that spot this spring. Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin started at center with incumbent Josh Fryar at right tackle.

Hinzman was beaten early by defensive end Jack Sawyer on a sack. Players rotated liberally on the line throughout the day. Josh Padilla had a nice block on a 22-yard touchdown run by Sam Williams-Dixon.

The line didn't struggle as badly as it did in last year's spring game.

Defense looks as advertised

Most of the veterans on defense didn't play long on Saturday, but they were as dominant as they are expected to be. In addition to five sacks, OSU's offense averaged only 1.7 yards per carry in the first quarter.

The longest play the defense yielded was only 25 yards. No single player necessarily stood out, though Sawyer's sack was impressive.

Linebackers C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles were credited with six tackles apiece through three quarters.

Jeremiah Smith has quiet day

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the top-ranked player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, has dazzled this spring almost to the point that praise bordered on hyperbole.

It would be a major surprise if Smith doesn't have a major impact this season. But those looking for an extraordinary splash Saturday, well, that didn't happen.

Smith caught two passes for 12 yards. Twice, Howard tried to connect on red-zone passes to Smith in the red zone. Both ended in incompletions as Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock maintained tight coverage.

In the second half, Sayin threw a deep pass to Smith on the right sideline in tight coverage. Smith had the ball briefly before losing grasp of it.

