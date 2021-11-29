Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller enters transfer portal

I guess we all saw this coming in some manner. There was just too much talent in the quarterback room at Ohio State to keep them all. Now we know for sure that at least one is planning to move on as Jack Miller has entered the transfer portal.

Miller spent most of the season as the third-string quarterback after competing for the starting job in the spring and fall camps. Ultimately, C.J. Stroud separated himself and coaches saw a little bit more from freshman Kyle McCord who became Stroud’s backup.

Miller faced a bit of trouble in the season and was suspended for 2 games after an impaired driving arrest. The charge was reduced to reckless operation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

The third-string QB only saw action in four games this season where he completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. It became apparent that it would be difficult for Miller to see time with such a crowded room and thus has decided to leave.

It looks like Miller isn’t leaving on bad terms and is appreciative of his time in Columbus. We wish nothing but the best for the young quarterback and look forward to seeing where he lands. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.

