Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers expected to enter the transfer portal, consider Texas

The Longhorns have a second chance at attracting a generational quarterback in the former 2021 No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers.

The former five-star out of Southlake, Texas left high school early to cash in on huge NIL deals, and to take his talents to Ohio State. Awaiting Ewers in Columbus were a slew of other highly touted quarterbacks, who were all stuck behind redshirt freshman sensation C.J. Stroud.

There has been much speculation that Ewers would enter the transfer portal, but after the news of Ohio State’s other quarterback Jack Miller entering the portal, there was a slight belief that Ewers would stay at Ohio State.

That proved not to be true, as according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ewers has informed the Buckeyes that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal.

Sources: Top-ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are among the considerations for his next stop. https://t.co/SLZdtGIyNp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Thamel also reported that Ewers, who was once a Texas pledge, will be considering the Longhorns again along with Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Texas’ quarterback situation at the moment is very shaky as neither Casey Thompson nor Hudson Card were able to play consistently enough to make Steve Sarkisian confident that the quarterback of the future was on the roster.

Ewers saw limited action as a Buckeye, as he did not attempt a pass.

Certain Longhorns fans had long been calling for Ewers to transfer to Texas for the whole season, and what once seemed like a fever dream, is now a real possibility of happening.

Ewers is a program changing quarterback, and Texas clearly needs someone to come in and spark life into the program that was once atop of the college football world.