New Ohio State president Ted Carter: Ryan Day 'will continue to be our coach'

In his first press conference officially as Ohio State University president, Walter "Ted" Carter was asked about the status of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day after he led the Buckeyes to three straight losses to Michigan.

While Carter admitted he recognized the weight of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry and the goals Ohio State has as a football program, he gave Day his full stamp of confidence ahead of the 2024 season.

"I have a great respect for the biggest rivalries that exist in the country," Carter said. "As somebody that ran the Naval Academy, the Army/Navy game is as big of a rivalry second to the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry. I think Ryan Day would also say that the goals are to win the Big Ten and win a national championship every year. We didn't meet that.

"But Ryan Day runs a fantastic program. He's our coach. I'm proud that he's our coach. And he will continue to be our coach."

As Ohio State head coach, Day has led the Buckeyes to 56 wins in 64 games. However, Ohio State has lost four of six bowl games under day, including three of four College Football Playoff games.

Carter also said the search for Ohio State's new athletic director is "well underway" and that more information will be released "soon" after acting president Peter Mohler put a search advisory team together.

Carter was also asked if Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh should be fired after the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, which the newly-hired Ohio State president shrugged off.

"I have no comment on that," Carter said.

