Ohio State moves to No. 3 in AP poll after win over Penn State

Ohio State’s comeback win over Penn State was good enough for a jump in the AP poll.

The Buckeyes moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 in the post-Week 5 poll after beating the Nittany Lions 27-26 in State College. Ohio State moved ahead of Clemson, which fell back to No. 4 after needing a late fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Syracuse at home after quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game with a possible concussion.

Stanford fell from No. 7 to No. 14 after losing 38-17 at Notre Dame. The Irish moved up two spots to No. 6 ahead of Oklahoma, which dispatched Baylor easily. West Virginia jumped from No. 12 to No. 9 after beating Texas Tech on the road.

Kentucky is now at No. 13 after beating South Carolina at home. The Wildcats can go to 6-0 for the first time since 1950 with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Florida jumped into the AP poll at No. 22 after winning on the road at Mississippi State. That means the Gators’ game against LSU in Week 6 will be a matchup of ranked teams. The full poll is below.

Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. UCF

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Miami

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan State

21. Colorado

22. Florida

23. NC State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State

