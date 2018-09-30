Ohio State moves to No. 3 in AP poll after win over Penn State
Ohio State’s comeback win over Penn State was good enough for a jump in the AP poll.
The Buckeyes moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 in the post-Week 5 poll after beating the Nittany Lions 27-26 in State College. Ohio State moved ahead of Clemson, which fell back to No. 4 after needing a late fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Syracuse at home after quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game with a possible concussion.
Stanford fell from No. 7 to No. 14 after losing 38-17 at Notre Dame. The Irish moved up two spots to No. 6 ahead of Oklahoma, which dispatched Baylor easily. West Virginia jumped from No. 12 to No. 9 after beating Texas Tech on the road.
Kentucky is now at No. 13 after beating South Carolina at home. The Wildcats can go to 6-0 for the first time since 1950 with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday.
Florida jumped into the AP poll at No. 22 after winning on the road at Mississippi State. That means the Gators’ game against LSU in Week 6 will be a matchup of ranked teams. The full poll is below.
Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma
8. Auburn
9. West Virginia
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. UCF
13. Kentucky
14. Stanford
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Miami
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Michigan State
21. Colorado
22. Florida
23. NC State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oklahoma State
