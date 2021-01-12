Ohio State loses key defensive linemen for CFP championship

A status report released by the team 75 minutes ahead of kickoff confirmed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and defensive end Tyreke Smith would be unavailable.

Togiai is second on the team in sacks with three, while Smith has one. Both were disruptive in the backfield in the Sugar Bowl win over Clemson on New Year’s Day, pressuring quarterback Trevor Lawrence and paving the way for the Buckeyes to reach the national title game.

Thirteen players will be unavailable for Ohio State, a total that also includes cornerback Cam Brown, defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, placekicker Dominic DiMaccio, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, wide receiver Jaylen Harris, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, linebacker Cade Kacherski, linebacker Mitchell Melton, safety Kourt Williams and running back Miyan Williams.