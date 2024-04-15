Ohio State grad student makes Masters cut, paired with Tiger Woods on last day

An Ohio State University graduate student ended his play at this year’s Masters Tournament paired with Tigers Woods in Sunday’s final round.

Neal Shipley shot a 71 and 76 over the first two days of the tournament to make the final cut. He was the fourth Buckeye to make the cut while playing as an amateur.

He was the only amateur this year to make the cut at the Masters.

On Saturday, Shipley shot 6-over-par on the back nine for a third-round 80 before finding he would be paired with Woods for Sunday’s final round.

He cared a final-round 73 to finish in a tie for 53rd in the tournament overall.

As the lone amateur to make the cut, Shipley was interviewed inside Butler Cabin by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz. He was joined by tournament champion Scottie Scheffler.

Shipley completed his undergraduate degree in quantitative finance at James Madison University in 2022, along with minors in math and economics.

He will graduate this year with a master’s degree in data analytics, according to his Ohio State biography page.

Shipley is the first Buckeye amateur to play in the Masters since Chris Wollman in 1996.

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd while walking to the 18th green.

Amateur Neal Shipley of the United States reacts after making bogey on the 18th green.

Scottie Scheffler warms up on the practice area before the final round. He was leading the tournament heading into Sunday's round.

A fan grabs a seat at the 18th green for Sunday's final round.

Caddie Billy Foster takes a break at No. 8 during Sunday's final round.

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after making bogey on the third hole.

Scottie Scheffler tees off at No. 3 during Sunday's final round.

Collin Morikawa follows through on his tee shot at No. 3.

Ludvig Åberg of Sweden tees off at No. 4 during Sunday's final round.

Max Homa watches his tee shot at No. 4 on Sunday.

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and the crowd react reacts after he sank a birdie putt at No. 9.

Tyrrell Hatton reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States drinks water on the ninth green.

Rory McIlroy, left, and Joaquin Niemann of embrace after finishing their rounds on Sunday.

Max Homa walks off the 12th tee during Sundays final round.

Scottie Scheffler tees off at No. 18 on Sunday.

Spectators watch the action at the 18th green during Sunday's final round.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 men's golfer, celebrates after earning his second green jacket on Sunday.

Max Homa, left, and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their rounds.