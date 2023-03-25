Ohio State gets crystal ball prediction for four-star running back

Ryan Day has been taking some heat after losing another in-state talent to TTUN. Jordan Marshall of Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller chose Michigan over the Buckeyes recently. It stung to see one of the top-rated players in the state and the No. 7 running back nationally bolt for the northern border.

Maybe this news will relieve the sting of losing Marshall a bit. The No. 5 running back in the nation, James Peoples, has been given a crystal ball prediction to land at Ohio State. The prediction comes courtesy of Oklahoma insider, Parker Thune.

Peoples is a four-star prospect out of San Antonio, Texas. He is a top 100 player (No. 69 nationally) according to 247Sports composite. Other programs still in the mix to land the coveted back are Oklahoma and Texas.

Ohio State has received a crystal ball for the country’s No. 5 ranked RB James Peoples. Would be a big time get. pic.twitter.com/XANwiuBGYp — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) March 25, 2023

The race to land a commitment from the talented back from Texas is far from over, but Ohio State has to like its chances. The Buckeyes are expected to take at least two running backs in the 2023 class after whiffing on the position in 2022.

