Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with insane touchdown catch against Michigan
Ohio State has a group of elite wide receivers. The Buckeyes’ Garrett Wilson showed Michigan how great he is on Saturday in The Game.
Trailing 7-3, C.J. Stroud looked for Wilson and found him near the goal line.
Wilson did the rest, somehow coming down with the ball while blanketed by a Wolverine.
No only did Wilson make the catch but he found his way inside the pylon for the 25-yard touchdown that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 lead after the PAT in the second quarter.
WHAT A CATCH, WHAT A TOUCHDOWN!@OhioStateFB takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch pic.twitter.com/Xo5z2jtAMR
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021