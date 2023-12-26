Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr off to side as Buckeyes continue bowl practice

ARLINGTON, Texas — Marvin Harrison Jr. was at Ohio State’s practice on Tuesday, but not dressed in full pads as a participant.

As the Buckeyes were warming up at AT&T Stadium, he was riding a stationary bike in the opposite end zone, as seen by reporters during a brief viewing period.

Harrison, the superstar wide receiver, has not revealed whether he will play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri on Friday or opt out to begin preparations for next year’s NFL draft.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) toward the end zone during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the University of Michigan.

If he forgoes his final season of eligibility, Harrison is expected to be among the top selections in the draft. He’s considered perhaps the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson went No. 2 overall in 2007.

A skilled 6-foot-4 pass catcher, Harrison caught 67 passes or 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, leading him to win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and be selected as a unanimous All-American for the second straight year.

None of the Buckeyes have said they are skipping this week’s bowl game. When Ohio State missed the College Football Playoff and ended up in the Rose Bowl two years ago, it ended up with four opt-outs.

With the exception of Harrison, all other scholarship players were in uniform, including running back TreVeyon Henderson, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr sitting out Cotton Bowl practice