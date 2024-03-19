Ohio State football using new helmet communications in spring practice

Ohio State is using helmet communications in spring practice, adopting new technology that was put forth by the NCAA’s football rules committee earlier this month.

The system, which has been a fixture in the NFL for decades, allows for a coach to speak with a player on the field through a device in his helmet.

The proposal must still be approved by a playing rules oversight panel next month in order to be in place for the upcoming season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, though with the passage expected, the Buckeyes have introduced the technology.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterbacks during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“It’s something new in college,” coach Ryan Day said, “so each day we’re learning a little more about it.”

The use of the in-helmet devices has been largely confined to the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks as they are allowed to fit only three players with them for a practice and have five passers on scholarship, a setup that has posed some challenges as they rotate at positions early on in spring practice.

“I wish there were more available,” Day said.

Day said the staff will have players on the other side of the ball also use the technology in the weeks ahead to be able to talk with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Both Day and Chip Kelly, who was hired as offensive coordinator last month, are familiar with the helmet communications, having relied on them while in the NFL.

Kelly spent four seasons in the league as the coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers and brought in Day as his quarterbacks coach for the last two of them.

It was experience that Day highlighted on Tuesday, suggesting it might help in their transition.

Day expects the devices to ultimately give Ohio State more options when calling plays between snaps.

“We’ll use a bunch of ways to do it,” Day said. “We’ll use wristbands. We’ll use signals. We’ll huddle. We’ll try to find as many ways to be creative in that area.”

The prevalence of helmet communications in the FBS might disincentivize teams from stealing their opponents’ sign, a practice that gained notoriety after a scandal broke at Michigan in October.

Though sign-stealing is not in itself a violation of NCAA rules, the Wolverines were accused of a scheme in which they scouted other teams in person, which has been impermissible since 1994, in order to decipher signals.

Day said little about the saga involving the Buckeyes’ archrival when it unfolded last fall, but he did express a desire that the association look at green-lighting the helmet communications.

The adoption of the devices, along with tablets on the sideline, is optional for teams. The Buckeyes had not used it against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, part of a postseason trial run.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

